J’khand Forest Dept holds bicycle rally for clean environment, healthy lifestyle

Jharkhand Forest department organised a bicycle rally here to spread the message for a clean environment and healthy lifestyle on the occasion of world bicycle day on Saturday. About 1,000 people, who had registered for the event, assembled at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground around 6 am and participated in the rally led by the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Sanjay Srivastava. After riding for around 12 km in different locations of the city, the rally concluded at Palash auditorium in Doranda where participants were distributed saplings of different plants. The participants also pledged to grow green protection in their respective areas. Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava said, ''A large number of people, right from children to elderly men, participated in the event, which shows that they are aware of their health and environment protection.'' He said that the programme was organized under the Mission Life initiative. ''We had been carrying out an awareness campaign for the past few days for the event. Such programmes will also be organised in future,'' he said. Different bicycle groups also took part in the event and they demanded a separate bicycle lane in the city so that a maximum number of people could be encouraged for riding bicycles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)