Two Israeli soldiers killed in earlier security incident at Egypt border -Israeli military
The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in a security incident that occurred at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday. "This morning, a security incident occurred in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade. Two IDF soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in a security incident that occurred at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday.
"This morning, a security incident occurred in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade. Two IDF soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border. The incident is under review. The IDF is conducting searches in the area," the military said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement