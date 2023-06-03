Two Israeli soldiers killed in earlier security incident at Egypt border -Israeli military

The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in a security incident that occurred at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday.

"This morning, a security incident occurred in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade. Two IDF soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border. The incident is under review. The IDF is conducting searches in the area," the military said in a statement.

