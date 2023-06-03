Left Menu

Man shot at in southeast Delhi

Two unidentified persons allegedly shot at a 38-year-old scrap dealer in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Saturday.When the police arrived near the Eco Park in Jaitpur Road after receiving a PCR call on Friday, the victim had already been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.One motorcycle and three empty cartridges were found at the spot.

Man shot at in southeast Delhi
Two unidentified persons allegedly shot at a 38-year-old scrap dealer in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

When the police arrived near the Eco Park in Jaitpur Road after receiving a PCR call on Friday, the victim had already been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

One motorcycle and three empty cartridges were found at the spot. At the hospital, the police learnt that Bablu, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in JJ Colony, was allegedly shot at when he was on his way to Molarband via NTPC Eco Park around 8.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Bablu said in his statement that he was on his way from JJ Colony where he works with his maternal uncle as a scrap dealer when, near Eco Park, he heard a sound similar to firecrackers bursting, Deo said. He thought that it was the sound of his motorcycle tyre bursting. When he looked back, he saw two persons on a motorcycle firing at him, injuring his left knee and leg, the police said. Bablu said he fell from his motorcycle and escaped. He couldn't see the faces of the attackers or note down the number of their motorcycle, they said.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code at Kalindi Kunj police station and efforts are underway to nab the accused, the police added.

