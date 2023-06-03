Egypt and Israel coordinating on border incident - Egyptian security sources
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
Egyptian and Israeli officials are in communication in order to coordinate an investigation into an exchange of gunfire on the border between the two countries, two Egyptian security sources said.
An Egyptian military statement said three Israeli security personnel and one Egyptian security personnel were killed in the exchange that took place Saturday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement