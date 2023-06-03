Left Menu

Two people killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region - governor

Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "Since this morning, settlements in the Shebekino urban district have been under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote on Telegram.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:32 IST
Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Since this morning, settlements in the Shebekino urban district have been under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote on Telegram. On Friday, Gladkov said that more than 2,500 people were being evacuated from the district, given that it was not safe to be there. Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine. Five people were killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Belgorod region on Friday, Gladkov said in an earlier update.

"The night was restless. Air defences worked over (the city of) Belgorod," he wrote on Saturday.

