Tripura: Four sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering bank manager

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:24 IST
A court in Tripura on Saturday sentenced four people, including a traffic policeman, to life imprisonment for stabbing a bank manager to death four years ago.

West Tripura District and Sessions Court judge Subhasish Sharma Roy also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts, and failure to pay the amount will attract an additional jail term of six months. Bodhisatwa Das, the then branch manager of United Commercial Bank (UCI) in Dharmanagar of North Tripura district, was stabbed to death by four people, including traffic sub-inspector Sukanta Biswas, and businessmen Sumit Chowdhury, Sumit Banik, and Omar Sharif alias Shoaib Mia in Jackson Gate area in the heart of Agartala on the midnight of August 3, 2019.

The murder was a fallout of a brawl between the bank official and the four people, who were having a drinking session on the roadside.

Acting on an FIR, police arrested the four people and submitted the charge-sheet after completing the investigation.

The court found all of them guilty on Friday and reserved its verdict.

Altogether 56 witnesses gave their statements before the court, Special Public Prosecutor Samrat Kar Bhowmik said.

''We strongly advocated for life imprisonment and not capital punishment as it was not a rarest of the rare case,'' he added.

