Left Menu

Pakistan would not default on any sovereign commitments: Finance Minister Dar

Debt-ridden Pakistans Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that his country would not default on any sovereign commitments and overcome the current economic problems through long-term reforms.Speaking to a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI, which called on him here ahead of the finalisation of budget 2023-24, Dar also said that there is not a single days delay in Pakistans sovereign commitments.Pakistan would not default and overcome the current economic problems through long-term reforms.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:10 IST
Pakistan would not default on any sovereign commitments: Finance Minister Dar
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that his country would not default on any sovereign commitments and overcome the current economic problems through long-term reforms.

Speaking to a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which called on him here ahead of the finalisation of budget 2023-24, Dar also said that there is not a single day's delay in Pakistan's sovereign commitments.

''Pakistan would not default and overcome the current economic problems through long-term reforms. The government’s top priority was to ensure that there is not a single day’s delay in Pakistan’s sovereign commitments,'' said the minister.

Dar warned people against speaking ill of the nation's economy.

''Some people like to give dates that Pakistan will default on so and so date. They should be ashamed. They should be well-wishers and be loyal to their soil,'' he said.

Dar said that Pakistan was a sovereign country with assets worth trillions of dollars while its external debts were USD 100 billion, adding that only one asset relating to gas infrastructure was about 50 per cent of the total debt.

The minister assured that the country would come out of the current challenges and would also create a sovereign wealth fund.

''God-willing, we will be coming up with new ideas in the weeks to come…We will bring an agricultural revolution in Pakistan, [and] a sovereign wealth fund will be created,” he said.

He said the government would present the budget and would continue after that for the long-term betterment of Pakistan.

Recently, global lender International Monetary Fund delayed the signing of a staff-level agreement to pave the way for USD 1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped nation.

It is believed that Pakistan would default if the IMF refused to provide funds but Dar has been pushing back such dire predictions and with some success till now.

In his interaction with the KCCI officials, the minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) faced similar circumstances when it came to power in 2014 and within a year turned around the economy.

''One year was difficult but then everything was normal once things had settled down,'' he said and added Pakistan had become the “best economy in South Asia”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023