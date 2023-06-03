Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:57 IST
Over 14 kg heroin recovered in Punjab's Amritsar, Fazilka; two smugglers arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 14 kilograms of heroin in two separate operations in Amritsar and Fazilka districts of Punjab.

In the first case, the forces recovered more than five kilograms of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Amritsar.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 2:50 am, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said.

During a search of the area, they recovered five packets of heroin from a field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, the spokesperson said, adding the recovered consignment weighs around 5.50 kilograms. In the second incident, the Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered more than nine kilograms of heroin from their possession in Fazilka district.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jalalabad police station.

"Acting swiftly on secret information @FazilkaPolice has arrested 2 narcotic smugglers and recovered 9.397 Kg Heroin," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

"FIR registered under NDPS Act by PS Sadar, #Jalalabad & Investigation ongoing to arrest others involved to destroy the drugs supply-chain," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

