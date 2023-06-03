Left Menu

HP: Kangra temples to soon be plastic-free

Plastic products will soon no longer be allowed in the premises of all the temples in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, said an official on Saturday.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:21 IST
Plastic products will soon no longer be allowed in the premises of all the temples in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, said an official on Saturday. The Kangra district administration is set to launch a project - Plastic free temple - to make the temples in the area free from plastic waste.

District Magistrate Dr Nipun Jindal will inaugurate the project, starting from Shri Chamunda Mata Mandir, on World Environment Day on June 5. The project focuses on replacing plastic flowers used for decoration in temples with real flowers. This initiative aims to address the issue of plastic waste and promote sustainable practices within the temple premises, officials said.

It will also help encourage lakhs of devotees who visit these temples each month to contribute to environmental protection by avoiding plastic waste.

By using natural alternatives, the administration seeks to create an eco-friendly and clean environment inside the temples, they added. RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

