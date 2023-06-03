Left Menu

UP: FIR against driver for crushing dog to death in Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:41 IST
UP: FIR against driver for crushing dog to death in Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown driver for allegedly crushing a stray dog to death in the Civil Lines police station area here, officials said.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Inspector in-charge of Civil Lines police station, Gaurav Kumar Vishnoi, said that on a complaint of People for Animals (PFA) district president Vikendra Sharma on Saturday, a case was registered against an unknown driver.

The FIR has been lodged under sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, Vishnoi said.

According to PFA's Sharma, on Friday morning in Pragati Vihar Colony Road located on Malgodam Road, a speeding car ran over a female dog sleeping on the roadside and the animal died shortly later.

Sharma said that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a house and he gave the footage to the police along with the complaint after which the postmortem was also done. The registration number plate of the car is also seen in the CCTV footage, he said.

In November last year, a police complaint was made against a youth for drowning a rat here in Sadar Kotwali area. Later, the police registered an FIR against accused Manoj Kumar under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (killing any living animal) of the Indian Penal Code and granted him bail from the police station itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023