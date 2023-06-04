Left Menu

Bring every needy person without a home under govt housing scheme, UP CM Adityanath tells officials

Bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the governments housing scheme and ensure provision of pucca houses to them, the chief minister told officials.On complaints of land-grabbing, he said strict legal action should be ensured in such cases.To those seeking financial assistance for health care, Adityanath assured that no treatment would be hampered for the lack of money.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:39 IST
Bring every needy person without a home under govt housing scheme, UP CM Adityanath tells officials
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to bring every needy person without a home under the government's housing scheme and ensure 'pucca' houses for them. Adityanath issued the directions during his 'janata darshan' in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple here, according to a statement.

He also directed the officials to ''teach a befitting lesson'' to land-grabbers and added that public welfare works and resolving their problems should be the priority.

During the 'janata darshan', after hearing a woman from Sarhari complain about her problems in finding shelter, Adityanath directed the district magistrate to provide accommodation to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Chief Minister Awas Yojana. ''Bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure provision of 'pucca' houses to them,'' the chief minister told officials.

On complaints of land-grabbing, he said strict legal action should be ensured in such cases.

To those seeking financial assistance for health care, Adityanath assured that no treatment would be hampered for the lack of money. He also ordered a probe after a woman complained about getting duped on the pretext of being admitted in a Noida academic institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023