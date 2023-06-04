Left Menu

3 bike-borne men killed after being hit by car in Rajasthan's Udaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 16:22 IST
3 bike-borne men killed after being hit by car in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three bike-borne men were killed allegedly after being hit by a speeding car in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened on the Udaipur-Banswara mega highway on Saturday night, killing Kesar Singh (26), his uncle Umme Singh (40) and Hamir Singh.

While Kesar died on the spot, Umme and Hamir succumbed in the hospital, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

A case has been registered against the driver and the car has been seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

