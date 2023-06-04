Maha: Man breaks into ATM, flees with Rs 20 lakh cash in Palghar

An unidentified miscreant broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Gulani Naka of Vasai in the morning, an official said.

An unidentified man entered the ATM kiosk, broke open the machine using some tools and decamped with cash worth Rs 20 lakh, he said.

A CCTV footage from the area shows the accused sporting a red scarf and wearing a mask, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with Valiv police station.

