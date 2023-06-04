Left Menu

Maha: Man breaks into ATM, flees with Rs 20 lakh cash in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:15 IST
Maha: Man breaks into ATM, flees with Rs 20 lakh cash in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified miscreant broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Gulani Naka of Vasai in the morning, an official said.

An unidentified man entered the ATM kiosk, broke open the machine using some tools and decamped with cash worth Rs 20 lakh, he said.

A CCTV footage from the area shows the accused sporting a red scarf and wearing a mask, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with Valiv police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023