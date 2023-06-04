Left Menu

Govt school principal arrested for students' rape in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

The principal of a government school in Rajasthans Dungarpur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six students aged between nine and 12, police said on Sunday.Ramesh Chandra Katara, who was arrested on Saturday, was sent to a days police remand by a district court.

Updated: 04-06-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:57 IST
The principal of a government school in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six students aged between nine and 12, police said on Sunday.

Ramesh Chandra Katara, who was arrested on Saturday, was sent to a day's police remand by a district court. He has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

As news of the incident spread, the BJP hit out at the Rajasthan government over ''deteriorating'' law and order and rising crimes against women. Superintendent of Police (Dungarpur) Kundan Kawaria said the victims reported the matter to the police on May 31. In their complaint, the students alleged that Katara called them to school even during the summer vacation on the pretext of extracurricular activities and raped them. The victims' family members also met the district collector and demanded strict action against the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sharma, who is investigating the case, said interrogations revealed that the accused raped the students and also took them to his newly-constructed home.

The victims' medical examinations have been conducted and their statements recorded, he added. During a press conference on Sunday, BJP MP Diya Kumari called the allegations ''shameful'' and said rape incidents are continuously coming to the fore in the state.

Jaskaur Meena, another MP, demanded strict action for such crimes, claiming the morale of criminals is high and they have no fear of the police.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted his condemnation.

''Our heads hang in shame in front of our daughters because of demons rampant even in schools,'' he said in a tweet.

