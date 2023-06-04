Northern Army Commander calls on J&K Lt Governor
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday to discuss the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Lt Gen Dwivedi also briefed the Lt Governor on the elaborate arrangements made by the security forces for the Amarnath Yatra, 2023, an official spokesperson said.
The spokesman said Sinha appreciated the role played by the army in restoring and preserving peace in the Union Territory.
Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps and Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps accompanied the GOC-in-C Northern Command.
