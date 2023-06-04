Left Menu

Maha: Labourer bludgeons contractor to death in Palghar; held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:08 IST
A 38-year-old contractor was bludgeoned to death by a labourer over a monetary dispute in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Diwanman area of the town on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The victim Mohammad Moin was beaten to death by a labourer, following a dispute over wages, deputy commissioner of police Zone II, Vasai Poornima Chowgule-Shringi said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a wooden plank and killed him, she said.

During the probe, the police on Sunday traced the 25-year-old accused to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in neighbouring Mumbai from where he was boarding a train to his hometown in Bihar, the official said.

