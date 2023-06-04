Left Menu

Russian forces repel incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs - Interfax cites ministry

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:29 IST
Russian forces used artillery to repel a cross-border incursion by a group of pro-Ukrainian "saboteurs" on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

Earlier, the governor of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, had reported fighting in the border town of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

(Writing by Gareth Jones Editing by David Ljunggren)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

