Russian forces repel incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs - Interfax cites ministry

Russian forces used artillery to repel a cross-border incursion by a group of pro-Ukrainian "saboteurs" on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

Earlier, the governor of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, had reported fighting in the border town of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

