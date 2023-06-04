Huge fire breaks out at warehouse in Iranian city of Mashhad

A huge fire broke out on Sunday at a home appliances' warehouse in the northeast city of Mashhad in Iran, state media reported.

"Firefighters have been dispatched from different areas of the city," the official news agency IRNA said, without giving further details. The Mashhad fire department said no casualties had been reported, while dozens of fire fighters were still working to put out the fire, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)