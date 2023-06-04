Left Menu

4 youths killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:41 IST
4 youths killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in allegedly crashed against a sand-laden lorry at a village in Mandya district of Karnataka in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, the four youths in the car were on their way towards Hassan when it crashed against the rear portion of the lorry at Thirumalapura village in Nagamangala taluk of the district.

Two of the deceased hailed from Tumakuru, while the two others were from Ramanagara and Shivamogga respectively.

Police investigations are on to ascertain the cause of accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

