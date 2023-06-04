Left Menu

School manager arrested, student detained in girl's suicide at Ayodhya school

The manager was booked for not informing the police about the incident and destroying evidence, while the minor was booked under IPC section 305 IPC pertaining to abetment to suicide.On May 26, a girl student had died after falling from the roof of the school.A case was lodged at Cantonment Police Station against school principal Rashmi Bhatia, manager Brijesh Yadav, and sports teacher Abhishek Kanaujia.It was found that the girl was in touch with a boy student.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:54 IST
School manager arrested, student detained in girl's suicide at Ayodhya school
  • Country:
  • India

A school manager was arrested Sunday and a student detained in connection with the case of a Class 10 girl student reportedly falling to death from a school building, police here said. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed in the wake of the incident arrested school manager Brijesh Yadav and apprehended the minor student. Yadav was sent to judicial custody, and the student has been handed over to a juvenile home, police said. The manager was booked for not informing the police about the incident and destroying evidence, while the minor was booked under IPC section 305 IPC pertaining to abetment to suicide.

On May 26, a girl student had died after falling from the roof of the school.

A case was lodged at Cantonment Police Station against school principal Rashmi Bhatia, manager Brijesh Yadav, and sports teacher Abhishek Kanaujia.

''It was found that the girl was in touch with a boy student. There were chats in the girl's mobile phone. She committed suicide after having a row with the boy. He used to harass her,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh told PTI. ''Investigation against Principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports Teacher Abhishek Kanojia will continue,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023