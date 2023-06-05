Horse racing-Police charge one man over Epsom Derby disruption, release 30 on bail

(Recasts with Surrey Police statement) June 4 (Reuters) -

One man has been charged with causing public nuisance in connection with plans to disrupt Britain's Epsom Derby horse race, police said on Sunday, while 30 people have been released on bail. Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including a protester who was detained after entering the racecourse.

"A total of 39 arrests were made over the course of the two days," Surrey Police said. "Thirty-one of these arrests were made in connection with planned criminal activity at the Epsom Derby Festival, including two women who were quickly detained moments before they were able to get onto the track.

"Thirty have since been released on bail pending further enquiries." Police added that the individual charged with causing public nuisance is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

"We absolutely support people's rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour," Chief Superintendent Clive Davies said. Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby.

Last year's Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police. April's Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.

