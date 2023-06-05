15-year-old girl raped in UP

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Sehramau area here, police said on Monday.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was forcibly taken to a mango orchard by a man and raped there, said Kant Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sehramau police station.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Sunday evening, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said.

