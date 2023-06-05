Left Menu

US banks could face 20% boost to capital requirements - WSJ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2023
U.S. regulators are preparing to force large banks to shore up their financial footing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, to help boost the resilience of the system after a spate of midsize bank failures this year.

The changes, which regulators are on track to propose as early as this month, could raise overall capital requirements by roughly 20% at larger banks on average, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

