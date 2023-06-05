Left Menu

Content posted against Serum Institute of India prima facie defamatory: Bombay HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 11:58 IST
Content posted against Serum Institute of India prima facie defamatory: Bombay HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday said content posted by two individuals and their organisations against vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) was ''prima facie defamatory'' and directed them to delete it.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla also temporarily restrained them from posting any content against the company.

The SII filed a defamation suit in December 2022 seeking damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the two individuals and their organisations for allegedly posting erroneous content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The high court on Monday in its interim order said it was of the prima facie view that the SII has satisfied that the contents and accusations made by the two persons were defamatory. ''I am of the prima facie view that the contents are per se defamatory. The vaccine is not banned. No case is made out by the defendants,'' the judge said in the interim order.

The court will at a later date take up the company's suit for final hearing.

The HC directed the defendants to delete all their posts and content against the company and temporarily restrained them from posting any such content further until the suit is heard and decided.

The SII in its suit claimed the defendants -- Yohan Tengra, his organisation Anarchy for Freedom India, and Ambar Koiri and his organisation Awaken India Movement -- had been posting and circulating defamatory content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. The suit said the defendants had also been posting incorrect information that implied the Covishield vaccine was the cause of deaths of multiple persons due to side-effects. The posts released were not only targeting the SII, but also its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, it said.

The plea sought the HC to restrain the defendants from publishing, circulating any content against the SII or its employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023