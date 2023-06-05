Man kills brother in west Delhi

Left Menu

A 25-year-old man was on Monday stabbed to death allegedly by his brother following an argument in west Delhis Paschim Puri area, police said.Information was received from Guru Govind Singh Hospital at around at 2.30 am about admission of a man, Anarjeet, who was declared brought dead, they said.

A 25-year-old man was on Monday stabbed to death allegedly by his brother following an argument in west Delhi's Paschim Puri area, police said.

Information was received from Guru Govind Singh Hospital at around at 2.30 am about admission of a man, Anarjeet, who was declared brought dead, they said. The deceased, who had a stab wound on the chest and injury marks on the head, was brought to the hospital by his mother and neighbours, police said.

Anarjeet lived in a makeshift structure on a pavement in Shahid Singh Camp, Paschim Puri, they said.

His mother Sundari Devi (70) said her two sons sold eggs, police said.

Around 11 am, there was a quarrel between a customer and his son, Ajay (27), over payment of eggs. Anarjeet and another egg seller, Ravi, intervened and the matter was sorted out, they said.

Later, Ajay confronted Ravi that why did he intervene in his matter. When Anarjeet tried to pacify his brother, it led to an argument between them, police said.

Around 1 am, Anarjeet hit Ajay with a bamboo stick. Ajay got infuriated and attacked Anarjeet with a knife, they said.

The mother was a witness to the fight between the brothers, police said, adding she, along with some neighbours, took Anarjeet to the hospital in injured condition where he was declared brought dead.

Ajay has been arrested.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and efforts are on to recover the knife used in the commission of the crime, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

