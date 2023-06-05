Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel injured in blast of IED planted by Naxalites

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:13 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel injured in blast of IED planted by Naxalites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said.

The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a joint team of the CRPF's 85th and 222nd battalions was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, a CRPF official said.

While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring three CRPF personnel, he said.

Constables Amit Kirtaniya and Ripan Kumar Sahoo belonging to CRPF 85th battalion, and Vishal Kumar of 222nd battalion were injured in the explosion, he said.

“While one of them received serious injuries, two others suffered minor wounds,'' the official said.

The injured jawans were initially taken to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they were later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Search operation is underway in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023