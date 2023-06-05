Left Menu

Expressing satisfaction over this, the governor said the work of almost all the departments was going on smoothly.Shukla also exhorted officers to maintain the pace of development work in the district, according to a statement.He said educational institutions and panchayats should come together to make the tuberculosis eradication campaign a success.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:38 IST
HP governor reviews progress of development projects in Hamirpur
Shiv Pratap Shukla Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday emphasized the role of district-level officers and other staff in informing people about welfare schemes and programmes launched by the central and state governments.

Reviewing the functioning of various departments at a meeting here, Shukla said development schemes were progressing well in Hamirpur. Expressing satisfaction over this, the governor said the work of almost all the departments was going on smoothly.

Shukla also exhorted officers to maintain the pace of development work in the district, according to a statement.

He said educational institutions and panchayats should come together to make the tuberculosis eradication campaign a success. Shukla also issued an appeal to help put an end to the growing problem of drug addiction among youngsters.

The governor expressed happiness that Rs 16.36 crore was spent on the free treatment of 13,746 people of Hamirpur in the last financial year under the Mukhyamantri Himcare Yojana. Similarly, Rs 2.83 crore was spent on 3,568 beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the statement said.

He said it is a matter of pride that all the 248 gram panchayats of the district have been declared open defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and now, solid and liquid waste management work is also being done in these panchayats.

All villages in the district with a population of more than 250 have been connected by roads. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 99 per cent of the target has been achieved in the Hamirpur district, the governor added.

