Budget for Afghanistan aid plan revised down to $3.2 billion

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies revised the budget for Afghanistan's aid plan for 2023 to $3.2 billion, down from $4.6 billion earlier in the year, its humanitarian office said in a statement on Monday.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said a "changing operating context" in the wake of Taliban administration restrictions on female aid workers had contributed to the revised plan.

