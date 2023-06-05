EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-IBA says has met reform criteria, accuses IOC of intransigence

With boxing teetering on the brink of Olympic elimination, the International Boxing Association (IBA) told the International Olympic Committee it had meet its reform criteria and that any ban lacked legal basis.

In their report to the IOC, obtained by Reuters through a source with knowledge of the proceedings, it also blamed the Olympic body for unilateral actions and for making false statements.

