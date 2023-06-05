Left Menu

Ukrainian military says it has no information about a major offensive

"Russian news reports have long since become a separate virtual meta-universe," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. Ukraine has in recent weeks sought to weaken Russian positions but its plans have been shrouded in secrecy as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:54 IST
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military said on Monday it had no information about a major offensive which Russia said Kyiv had launched at five points along the front line in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Moscow said on Monday it had thwarted a major Ukrainian assault involving six mechanised and two tank battalions in the south of Ukraine's Donetsk region. "We do not have such information and we do not comment on any kind of fake," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said in response to a question from Reuters.

A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later warned against trusting Russian reports on the fighting in Ukraine. "Russian news reports have long since become a separate virtual meta-universe," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Ukraine has in recent weeks sought to weaken Russian positions but its plans have been shrouded in secrecy as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

