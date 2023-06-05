Left Menu

Maha: Fisherman held for murder bid in Palghar

The accused Ganesh Tare allegedly stabbed Ramdas Tare in his neck and abdomen outside the latters house house in Mube Battipada area on Sunday afternoon over the damage caused to his boat, a police official said. Police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:28 IST
Maha: Fisherman held for murder bid in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old fisherman was arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to kill a 61-year-old man, police said on Monday. The accused Ganesh Tare allegedly stabbed Ramdas Tare in his neck and abdomen outside the latter's house house in Mube Battipada area on Sunday afternoon over the damage caused to his boat, a police official said. The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023