Maha: Fisherman held for murder bid in Palghar

A 43-year-old fisherman was arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to kill a 61-year-old man, police said on Monday. The accused Ganesh Tare allegedly stabbed Ramdas Tare in his neck and abdomen outside the latter's house house in Mube Battipada area on Sunday afternoon over the damage caused to his boat, a police official said. The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

