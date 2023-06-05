Maha: Fisherman held for murder bid in Palghar
The accused Ganesh Tare allegedly stabbed Ramdas Tare in his neck and abdomen outside the latters house house in Mube Battipada area on Sunday afternoon over the damage caused to his boat, a police official said. Police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A 43-year-old fisherman was arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to kill a 61-year-old man, police said on Monday. The accused Ganesh Tare allegedly stabbed Ramdas Tare in his neck and abdomen outside the latter's house house in Mube Battipada area on Sunday afternoon over the damage caused to his boat, a police official said. The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- section 307
- Mube Battipada
- Maharashtra for
- Ganesh Tare
- Ramdas Tare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two persons held, 3 cars with Gujarat-bound IMFL worth Rs 3.68 lakh seized in Palghar
Case against 2 house owners in Palghar for power theft worth Rs 22.42 lakh
Maha: 2 killed in motorbike-car collision in Palghar
Maha: Cop injured in attack by theft accused in Palghar
Palghar woman rescued by cops after she calls scribe's number in distress