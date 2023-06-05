Zelenskiy meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv, thanks Britain for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kyiv on Monday, and discussed preparations for a NATO summit and Ukraine's formula for ending Russia's invasion.

"We are very grateful for the support that the UK has provided and continues to provide to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Telegram under a video showing them meeting.

