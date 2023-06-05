Unidentified body of man found in north Delhi

An unidentified body of a man with a gunshot injury on his head was recovered in the north Delhi area on Monday, police said. Police received information regarding the recovery of a body in an area under Sadar Bazar police station at around 11 am, they said.

The unidentified body of a man, aged around 30 to 35 years, had a gunshot injury in his head. A country-made pistol was also found lying beside the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The spot has been inspected and the body was shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary. Efforts are being made to identify the body and legal action is being taken, police said.

