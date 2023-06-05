Left Menu

Unidentified body of man found in north Delhi

An unidentified body of a man with a gunshot injury on his head was recovered in the north Delhi area on Monday, police said. Police received information regarding the recovery of a body in an area under Sadar Bazar police station at around 11 am, they said.The unidentified body of a man, aged around 30 to 35 years, had a gunshot injury in his head.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:52 IST
Unidentified body of man found in north Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified body of a man with a gunshot injury on his head was recovered in the north Delhi area on Monday, police said. Police received information regarding the recovery of a body in an area under Sadar Bazar police station at around 11 am, they said.

The unidentified body of a man, aged around 30 to 35 years, had a gunshot injury in his head. A country-made pistol was also found lying beside the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The spot has been inspected and the body was shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary. Efforts are being made to identify the body and legal action is being taken, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023