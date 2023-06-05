Left Menu

Youth succumbs after being attacked by duo in Delhi

A case has been registered against the duo and efforts are underway to nab them, the police said.Sachins father Ved Nath said his son was pursuing a computer course, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:04 IST
A 23-year-old youth died on Monday after a duo allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon during a scuffle in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said. The incident occurred near the youth's house where the accused attacked him with a 'sua', a large needle often used to break ice slabs, they added.

On receiving a call from the victim's father around 12 pm, the police reached the spot and rushed the victim, identified as Sachin, to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Sachin sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another his lung, the police said, adding that he died during the operation.

A purported video of the incident that was circulated on social media showed two persons attacking the youth on a street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to Sachin. A case has been registered against the duo and efforts are underway to nab them, the police said.

Sachin's father Ved Nath said his son was pursuing a computer course, they added.

