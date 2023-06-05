NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, directs IRP to file reply in one week

Insolvency tribunal NCLT on Monday directed the interim resolution professional of crisis-hit Go First to file a reply within one week over petitions filed by three lessors seeking possession of their aircraft and engines from the Wadia group firm.

The three lessors, which approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), are BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV.

A two-member NCLT bench has directed the IRP (interim resolution professional) to file a reply within one week and a rejoinder, if any, by the lessors.

It had directed to list the matter on June 15 for the next date of hearing.

Jackson Square Aviation Ireland has leased around 8 aircraft while Engine Lease Finance BV leased four engines to Go First.

The lessors had moved to the NCLT after the appellate tribunal NCLAT had last month directed them to approach the insolvency tribunal over issues regarding the moratorium on their planes.

Earlier, the NCLT on May 10, 2023, admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) to suspend the board of the company.

This was challenged by the lessors before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had on May 22 upheld the NCLT order and directed the aircraft lessors and IRP of the Wadia group firm to approach the NCLT over a moratorium over the planes, whose lease was terminated before the insolvency.

Disposing of their pleas through a 40-page-long common order, the NCLAT said lessors are at ''liberty to file'' appropriate application before the NCLT under Section 65 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with ''appropriate pleadings and material'' regarding their claims.

''The appellants, as well as IRP, are at liberty to make appropriate Application before the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) for declaration with regard to the applicability of the moratorium on the aircraft with regard to which Leases in favour of the Corporate Applicant (Go First) were terminated prior to admission of Section 10 Application, which Application needs to be considered and decided by the Adjudicating Authority in accordance with the law,'' the NCLAT had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)