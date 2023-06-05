Left Menu

Four teens, two of them girls, drown in Krishna river in Telangana

Four teenagers, all cousins, including two girls drowned in Krishna river while swimming in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Monday, police said.The incident happened on the outskirts of Pallepadu village in the district. The bodies of the four was later fished out of the river, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:54 IST
Four teenagers, all cousins, including two girls drowned in Krishna river while swimming in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Monday, police said.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Pallepadu village in the district. One person tried to save the teenagers (13-18 age group) but they drowned. The bodies of the four was later fished out of the river, police said.

