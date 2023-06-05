Four teens, two of them girls, drown in Krishna river in Telangana
Four teenagers, all cousins, including two girls drowned in Krishna river while swimming in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Monday, police said.The incident happened on the outskirts of Pallepadu village in the district. The bodies of the four was later fished out of the river, police said.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Four teenagers, all cousins, including two girls drowned in Krishna river while swimming in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Monday, police said.
The incident happened on the outskirts of Pallepadu village in the district. One person tried to save the teenagers (13-18 age group) but they drowned. The bodies of the four was later fished out of the river, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna
- Telangana
- Jogulamba Gadwal
- Pallepadu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mathura court transfers one Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case to civil judge
Delhi HC issues notice on contempt plea moved by Justice P Krishna Bhat
"If the PM of India does not inaugurate it will the PM of Pakistan do it?" Congress' Acharya Krishnan on new Parliament building
Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as MD & CEO
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Waqf board tells Mathura court suit not maintainable due to earlier compromise