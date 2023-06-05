Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh seized in Nashik, one person held

Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh was seized on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik on Monday and one person has been arrested, a police official said.

A mid-size truck was stopped at Ghoti toll plaza on the basis of a tip off and a search yielded 118 sacks of gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra, he said.

The vehicle's driver, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)