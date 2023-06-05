Left Menu

Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh seized in Nashik, one person held

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:15 IST
Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh seized in Nashik, one person held
  • Country:
  • India

Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh was seized on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik on Monday and one person has been arrested, a police official said.

A mid-size truck was stopped at Ghoti toll plaza on the basis of a tip off and a search yielded 118 sacks of gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra, he said.

The vehicle's driver, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023