Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh seized in Nashik, one person held

Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh was seized on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik on Monday and one person has been arrested, a police official said.
A mid-size truck was stopped at Ghoti toll plaza on the basis of a tip off and a search yielded 118 sacks of gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra, he said.
The vehicle's driver, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act, he added.
