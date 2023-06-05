Left Menu

36-year-old man arrested for killing woman in Kerala

She was found unconscious the previous day and died at the hospital, police said in a release.The accused brutally assaulted her claiming that she defrauded him, they said.When she fell unconscious, instead of taking her to the hospital, he informed her family that she fell inside the bathroom and lost consciousness. The family came and took her to the hospital, but she died, police said.The reason for death is injury to the head, police added.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:54 IST
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman resulting in her death, inside a hotel room at Edappally near here, police said.

Thrissur resident Jesil was held for assaulting the woman who was living with him. She was found unconscious the previous day and died at the hospital, police said in a release.

The accused brutally assaulted her claiming that she defrauded him, they said.

''When she fell unconscious, instead of taking her to the hospital, he informed her family that she fell inside the bathroom and lost consciousness. The family came and took her to the hospital, but she died,'' police said.

The reason for death is injury to the head, police added.

