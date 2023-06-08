Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL96 JAISHANKAR-SINOINDIA-LD BORDER **** Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: Jaishankar New Delhi: In clear message to Beijing, India on Thursday said expecting normalisation of its ties with China when the border situation in eastern Ladakh is not normal is not a ''well-founded'' expectation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing the ''forward deployment'' of troops as the main problem. **** DEL93 JAISHANKAR-LD CANADA **** 'Not good for bilateral ties': India to Canada after Brampton event celebrating Indira Gandhi's killing New Delhi: India on Thursday warned Canada against giving space to separatists and extremists elements, saying it was not good for the bilateral ties, days after a video of a float, depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at a parade in Brampton went viral on social media. **** DEL105 AVI-AIR INDIA-LDALL FLIGHT **** Air India flight carrying stranded passengers, crew members from Russia lands at San Francisco Mumbai: An Air India flight landed safely in San Francisco on Thursday carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members from Magadan in far east Russia where they were stranded for two days after the original aircraft had to be diverted following a mid-air engine glitch. **** BOM43 MH-WOMAN-LDALL BODY **** House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in flat where man killed his live-in partner Thane: A 56-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping and boiling her body parts in Maharashtra's Thane district was sent to police custody till June 16 by a court on Thursday as gory details emerged about the horrific crime during investigation, evoking memories of the last year's Shraddha Walkar case. **** DEL108 WRESTLERS-PROTEST-MINOR-FATHER **** Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief New Delhi: The father of the minor wrestler told PTI on Thursday that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl. **** DEL87 MN-SITUATION **** Manipur situation peaceful, Centre okays Rs 101 crore package for displaced people: State security advisor Imphal: The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security advisor to the state government Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday. **** DEL97 DEF-AGNI-MISSILE **** India test-fires new generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' New Delhi: India has successfully carried out a night launch of new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, marking a boost to the country's strategic weaponry. **** CAL21 WB-2LD PANCHAYAT POLLS **** Bengal panchayat polls on July 8; oppn complaints about lack of time for filing nomination Kolkata: The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held on July 8. **** DEL52 CYCLONE-IMD **** IMD declares monsoon onset over Kerala New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on Thursday, a week later than it normally does, with the India Meteorological Department declaring its onset over Kerala. **** BUSINESS DEL106 BIZ-RBI-INFLATION **** RBI marginally lowers FY24 inflation projection to 5.1 pc Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday pegged the retail inflation for fiscal 2023-24 at 5.1 per cent, a tad lower than its April projection, on expectations of higher rabi crop and the likelihood of normal monsoon. **** LEGAL BOM16 MH-HC-2NDLD WANKHEDE **** NCB's special probe team had ulterior motive of giving Aryan Khan clean chit in drugs case: Wankhede tells HC Mumbai: The NCB's Special Enquiry Team (SET) had an ulterior motive of giving a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs-on-cruise case and suppressed material evidence against him, the anti-drug agency's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede submitted to the Bombay High Court on Thursday. **** LGD9 DL-COURT-2NDLD RAGHAV CHADHA **** Court asks RS Secretariat to not evict AAP MP Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea New Delhi: In an interim relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to not evict him of a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, which is usually allotted to lawmakers who are former ministers, chief ministers or governors, till the pendency of his application and without following the due process of law. **** FOREIGN FGN57 SERBIA-INDIA-2NDLD MURMU **** President Murmu holds 'productive' meeting with Serbian counterpart Belgrade: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday held a ''productive'' meeting with her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic here and said that bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, mutual understanding and support for each other on issues of core interest. **** FGN45 CANADA-INDIAN-STUDENTS **** Canadian parliamentary committee urges border agency to stop deporting Indian students caught in fake admission letter scandal Toronto: A Canadian parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to urge the border services agency to stop the deportation of nearly 700 Indian students who were duped by unscrupulous education consultants in India to enter the country with ''fraudulent college admission letters.'' ****

