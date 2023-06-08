Left Menu

Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt - Russian consulate

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:39 IST
Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt - Russian consulate

A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia's Consulate General in the city said in a statement on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its official channel on the Telegram messaging application the consulate urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when in the water and to strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by the local authorities.

Russia's TASS news agency said the person killed in the attack was a Russian man born in 1999 who lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

