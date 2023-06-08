White House: Report on China deal with Cuba to establish spy facility is inaccurate
The Wall Street Journal report on China reaching a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island is not accurate, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
"It's not accurate," Kirby told MSNBC in an interview when asked about the newspaper report.
