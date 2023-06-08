Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari's aide shot dead in Lucknow court: 6 cops suspended for negligence

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:52 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's aide shot dead in Lucknow court: 6 cops suspended for negligence
  • Country:
  • India

Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence that led to the killing of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva on the premises of a court here, police said on Thursday.

''As a result of not carrying out proper checking and frisking at the entry gates for the public and advocates on the old High Court premises, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was murdered and some others were injured in firing with firearms on the premises of the Hon'ble High Court,'' a release issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

The six police personnel were suspended with immediate effect for gross negligence towards duties and indiscipline, it added.

Head constables Sunil Dubey, Mohammad Khalid, Anil Singh and Sunil Srivastava and constables Dharmendra and Nidhi Devi have been suspended, the release said.

The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur, had opened fire at Jeeva (48), who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail and was brought to the court for hearing in a case on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023