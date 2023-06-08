Left Menu

Days after scoring 92 pc marks in Class 10 exams, 15-year-old boy jumps to death from Thane high-rise

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:58 IST
A 15-year old boy, who scored 92 per cent marks in Class 10 state board exams, allegedly committed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said.

The teenager jumped from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area, but the cause of the suicide was not yet known, they said.

The police said the boy had scored 92 per cent marks in his SSC (Class 10) exams of the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced last week.

Residents of the high-rise heard a loud thud sound and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood at around 2 am, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

