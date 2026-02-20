Transforming Thane and Kalyan: Maharashtra's Urban Revolution

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a strategic initiative to transform Thane into a 'mobility hub' and Kalyan into a 'future-ready' urban centre within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This ambitious plan involves a significant budget of Rs 48,000 crore approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Thane will see a robust enhancement in connectivity through projects like the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, with an administrative approval of Rs 18,838 crore. Additionally, extensions of Metro lines are set to bolster Thane-Mumbai links. Meanwhile, efforts in Kalyan aim to integrate it as a critical transit hub through new Metro lines and traffic alleviation measures.

Furthermore, investments are allocated for developing infrastructure, including a coastal road in Thane, and addressing traffic congestion in Kalyan. Beautification projects for lakes and bridges also form part of the ambitious urban development agenda laid out by Shinde's office.

