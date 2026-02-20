Left Menu

Transforming Thane and Kalyan: Maharashtra's Urban Revolution

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has detailed plans to transform Thane and Kalyan into key urban hubs, allocating significant funds for infrastructure projects, including transportation and beautification, to support the regions' development within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a strategic initiative to transform Thane into a 'mobility hub' and Kalyan into a 'future-ready' urban centre within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This ambitious plan involves a significant budget of Rs 48,000 crore approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Thane will see a robust enhancement in connectivity through projects like the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, with an administrative approval of Rs 18,838 crore. Additionally, extensions of Metro lines are set to bolster Thane-Mumbai links. Meanwhile, efforts in Kalyan aim to integrate it as a critical transit hub through new Metro lines and traffic alleviation measures.

Furthermore, investments are allocated for developing infrastructure, including a coastal road in Thane, and addressing traffic congestion in Kalyan. Beautification projects for lakes and bridges also form part of the ambitious urban development agenda laid out by Shinde's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

