Punjab Adopts Maharashtra's Horticulture Success Model

Punjab is eyeing a horticulture transformation by adopting Maharashtra's successful model, a move geared towards increasing farmer incomes through scientific crop planning, quality control, and marketing strategies.

During a visit to Maharashtra, Punjab's Horticulture Minister, Mohinder Bhagat, led a delegation to the Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company in Nashik. The team explored how Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) can boost production, processing, and exports.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sahyadri, aiming to strengthen FPOs in Punjab with training and institutional support, thereby paving the way for Punjab to potentially become a premier horticulture hub in India.

