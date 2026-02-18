Punjab Adopts Maharashtra's Horticulture Success Model
Punjab is set to adopt Maharashtra's horticulture model, focusing on scientific crop planning and marketing. The collaboration with Maharashtra's Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company aims to enhance Punjab's horticulture sector through better quality control, training, and market connections to increase farmer profits.
Punjab is eyeing a horticulture transformation by adopting Maharashtra's successful model, a move geared towards increasing farmer incomes through scientific crop planning, quality control, and marketing strategies.
During a visit to Maharashtra, Punjab's Horticulture Minister, Mohinder Bhagat, led a delegation to the Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company in Nashik. The team explored how Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) can boost production, processing, and exports.
A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sahyadri, aiming to strengthen FPOs in Punjab with training and institutional support, thereby paving the way for Punjab to potentially become a premier horticulture hub in India.
