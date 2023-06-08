Two senators propose to bar US FAA from using Chinese drones

Two U.S. senators said on Thursday they had proposed barring the Federal Aviation Administration from buying or using Chinese-made drones.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, and Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who chairs the Intelligence Committee, proposed legislation that would also prohibit the FAA from providing federal funds to foreign drone companies from China and several other countries.

The bill would also require the FAA to replace any Chinese-built drone with a U.S. or allied-built drone within one year.

