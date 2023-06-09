Left Menu

Migrant shot while crossing from Turkey to Greece is hospitalized out of danger

A Moroccan migrant who was injured by gunfire while crossing from Turkey into Greece is being hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries, Greek officials said. A police statement said the 30-year-old man was found trying to cross the river Evros Meric in Turkish that runs along the land border, in a small boat with two other men.

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 09-06-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 02:02 IST
Migrant shot while crossing from Turkey to Greece is hospitalized out of danger

A Moroccan migrant who was injured by gunfire while crossing from Turkey into Greece is being hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries, Greek officials said. A police statement said the 30-year-old man was found trying to cross the river Evros — Meric in Turkish — that runs along the land border, in a small boat with two other men. He had a gunshot wound in the back, apparently inflicted by somebody on the Turkish side.

The boat reached the Greek side, where the man was taken to hospital. The other two were uninjured. Greek police said the Moroccan man told them he had been shot by the Turkish gendarmerie. But they added that they were examining every possibility as to who had fired at him from the Turkish side — including whether migrant-smugglers might have been involved.

The river, on Greece's northeastern border with Turkey, is a major crossing point for people trying to surreptitiously enter Greece.

Earlier this week, Greek officials held a series of high-level contacts with the newly elected Turkish government in an effort to counter a surge in attempted crossings.

Patrols along the Greek bank of the river have been intensified following a recent drop in the water level that makes migrant crossings easier.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023