Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

PTI | Surfside | Updated: 09-06-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 02:45 IST
Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed on Thursday in a beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said. The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston, was under investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 pm and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp. Six were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said. Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

