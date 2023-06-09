Amit Shah directs to make adequate security arrangements on entire route of Shri Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah reviewed the preparations of Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force, Director General of Border Roads Organisation, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, other senior officials of Army, Central Government and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that it is the priority of the Modi government that Amarnath pilgrims should have comfortable darshan and should not face any difficulty. He directed to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of Shri Amarnath Yatra. The Union Home Minister stressed providing smooth arrangements on the route from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp. He directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Shri Amit Shah directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling. He also asked for availability of additional teams of doctors. Home Minister also directed for adequate number of medical beds and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to meet any medical emergency. Shri Shah gave instructions to make proper arrangements for all necessary facilities for Amarnath Yatris, including travel, stay, electricity, water, communication and health. He directed to ensure better communication system on the yatra route and deployment of machines to immediately open route in case of a landslide.

During the meeting, it was apprised that all the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra will be given RFID cards so that their realtime location can be traced. Rs. 5 lakh insurance for each Amarnath Yatri and Rs 50,000 for each animal will be done. Apart from this, arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be made on the travel route. Additionally, Online- live Darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of morning and evening aarti in holy Amarnath cave and religious and cultural programs will be organized at the base camp.

(With Inputs from PIB)