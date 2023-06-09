Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss energy cooperation in phone call
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:43 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held a phone call with his newly appointed Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The ministers discussed energy cooperation as well as international issues, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement